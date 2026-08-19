Liberia's Controversial Deportee Agreement with the U.S.

In a notable immigration development, Liberia has consented to accept up to 1,200 third-country deportees from the United States over the next year. An initial cohort of 20 deportees is scheduled to touch down in the West African country on Thursday, as disclosed in a government statement on Tuesday.

This marks the latest arrangement established by the Trump administration with an African nation aimed at repatriating deportees who cannot legally be sent back to their home countries. Many of these individuals have secured legal protection against repatriation, having convinced U.S. immigration judges of the threats of torture and other human rights violations they face.

While the U.S. government upholds the legality of these agreements, human rights groups and advocates criticize them for their opacity and the repatriation of individuals. According to Liberia, incoming deportees include citizens or nationals from both African and Western Hemisphere nations who meet medical travel requirements. Some may pursue asylum upon arrival. Additionally, similar agreements involve nations like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.