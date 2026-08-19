Escalating Tensions: UAE Reports Missile Launch from Iran

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates' defense ministry announced it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, marking the first such incident since the May 4 strike on the Fujairah port.

The ministry reported that the missiles targeted maritime traffic, with both projectiles ultimately falling into the sea. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, rejected the UAE's claims, dismissing them as 'baseless.'

In response to the perceived missile threat, the UAE declared a suspension of all trade, commercial, and financial transactions with Iran, citing an escalation undermining regional and international security. The situation follows the expiration of a 60-day US-Iran peace talk period without resolution, raising fears of conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.