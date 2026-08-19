Escalating Tensions: UAE Reports Missile Launch from Iran
The UAE's defense ministry reported detecting two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, targeting maritime traffic. Both fell into the sea. Iran's foreign ministry denied the accusation. In response, the UAE suspended trade with Iran, amidst fears of escalating conflict post-failed US-Iran peace talks, affecting Strait of Hormuz shipping.
On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates' defense ministry announced it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, marking the first such incident since the May 4 strike on the Fujairah port.
The ministry reported that the missiles targeted maritime traffic, with both projectiles ultimately falling into the sea. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, rejected the UAE's claims, dismissing them as 'baseless.'
In response to the perceived missile threat, the UAE declared a suspension of all trade, commercial, and financial transactions with Iran, citing an escalation undermining regional and international security. The situation follows the expiration of a 60-day US-Iran peace talk period without resolution, raising fears of conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.
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