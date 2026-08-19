Trump Imposes Three-Day Pause on Canadian Tariffs Amid New Trade Deal

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Tuesday night a three-day pause on looming 50% tariffs targeting Canadian goods. The announcement comes amidst negotiations between the two nations, with Trump suggesting an imminent trade agreement.

The proposed tariffs would have impacted approximately $20 billion in imports from Canada, sparking concern among trade experts about potential job losses in sectors like lumber, wine, and dairy. Existing U.S. auto tariffs were reportedly a major sticking point in the discussions.

While President Trump's announcement hinted at resurrecting the Keystone XL Pipeline project, details remain sparse. Canada, hoping to finalize the agreement, continues dialogue with U.S. officials to resolve these trade tensions and mitigate consequences for its domestic industries.