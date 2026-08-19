Can Green Leasing Accelerate Turkey’s Transition? ADB’s $50 Million Deal Offers a New Test

The Asian Development Bank's $50 million financing agreement with Yapi Kredi Leasing may appear modest against Turkey's vast industrial investment needs, but the transaction carries significance beyond its size. By using financial leasing to fund renewable energy, cleaner machinery, electric mobility and resource-efficient technologies, the deal tests whether development finance can reach businesses at the point where Turkey's green ambitions meet a persistent constraint: the cost of upgrading.

The agreement is ADB's first transaction in Turkey's financial leasing industry, according to the bank. Yapi Kredi Leasing will use the medium-term financing to expand its sustainable leasing portfolio, providing businesses with access to equipment without requiring them to bear the full upfront purchase cost.

For Turkey, that makes the deal as much about industrial competitiveness and access to capital as climate finance.

From Green Ambition to Factory Investment

Turkey's transition towards cleaner production requires companies to invest in new assets, from renewable power systems and efficient machinery to electric vehicles and wastewater infrastructure. The challenge is that such investments require capital today even when their financial and environmental benefits emerge over several years.

Leasing offers one way around that constraint.

Under the ADB-backed facility, financing can support solar photovoltaic, wind and geothermal energy projects, electric vehicles and charging stations, as well as energy-efficient industrial equipment. The textile sector is specifically identified for machinery replacement and efficiency improvements.

For manufacturers, this could have a double effect. More efficient equipment may lower energy consumption and operating costs, while modern production systems can help companies respond to growing environmental expectations in international supply chains.

That is increasingly relevant for an export-oriented economy closely connected to European markets. Turkey's Green Deal Action Plan already reflects the need to respond to the European Union's changing climate and trade framework.

The financing should not be portrayed as a direct response to the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, since the current scope of CBAM does not correspond neatly with all sectors covered by the leasing programme. But the underlying direction is clear: carbon intensity and resource efficiency are becoming increasingly relevant to trade, investment and competitiveness.

Why Policymakers Should Look Beyond the $50 Million

For policymakers in Ankara, the agreement presents a practical question: how can national environmental and industrial objectives be translated into investments businesses can actually afford?

Government targets alone cannot replace financing. Companies need commercially viable ways to purchase or access cleaner technologies, particularly when they are simultaneously dealing with other investment and operating costs.

The ADB-Yapi Kredi model uses an existing financial intermediary rather than requiring the development bank to finance individual businesses directly. If successful, that approach could complement conventional bank loans, public incentives and other sustainable-finance instruments.

Its effectiveness, however, will depend heavily on who receives the money.

ADB says the financing is intended to support both corporates and small and medium-sized enterprises. But the available information does not establish how much will ultimately reach SMEs, what interest or leasing terms businesses will receive, or the currency structure of downstream financing.

Those details are important. If smaller manufacturers facing genuine financing constraints can use the facility to undertake investments they otherwise would postpone, the development impact could extend beyond the $50 million headline figure. If financing mainly flows towards large businesses already capable of funding similar investments, its additional impact would be more limited.

Blue Finance Widens the Environmental Lens

Around 15% of the facility will be earmarked for "blue" investments, broadening the programme beyond energy and carbon.

Potential projects include wastewater treatment plants, fisheries equipment, plastic recycling and facilities producing packaging from biodegradable materials. Based on the $50 million total, a 15% allocation would represent about $7.5 million, though the precise requirement should be confirmed against the financing documentation.

This component is significant because Turkey's environmental transition is not solely an energy challenge. Industrial growth also creates pressures around water, waste, and material consumption.

But blue financing introduces its own questions. Labels such as sustainable fisheries, biodegradable materials, and recycling can encompass projects with different environmental outcomes. Clear eligibility criteria and measurable results will therefore be essential if the financing is to demonstrate impact rather than simply expand the volume of assets carrying a sustainability label.

The Real Test: Who Benefits and What Changes?

Several stakeholders stand to gain.

Yapi Kredi Leasing receives additional capital to expand its sustainable portfolio. Companies gain another financing route for productive equipment. Suppliers of renewable-energy systems, industrial machinery, electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and environmental technologies could benefit if financing generates additional demand.

ADB, meanwhile, gains a new intermediary for reaching Turkey's private sector.

But the ultimate test is additionality: what happens because this financing exists that would not have happened otherwise?

For policymakers and ADB, disbursement alone will provide an incomplete measure of success. More revealing indicators will include the number and size of companies financed, the share reaching SMEs, renewable capacity installed, energy savings achieved and improvements in emissions, wastewater treatment or material recovery.

Transparency around those outcomes will matter.

The deal should also be viewed within ADB's expanding engagement with Turkey. The bank's interim country partnership strategy for 2025–2027 places resilience, sustainable growth and regional connectivity among its priorities, making private-sector financing an important channel for translating those objectives into investment.

The $50 million facility will not by itself reshape Turkey's industrial economy or determine its green transition. Its importance lies in testing a financing model that could potentially be repeated.

For businesses, the question is whether sustainable leasing makes cleaner technology financially practical. For financial institutions, it is whether green leasing can become a scalable commercial market. For policymakers, it is whether international capital can reach the companies most constrained by investment costs.

The answers will emerge not from the signing of the agreement, but from the machinery, renewable-energy systems and environmental infrastructure that Turkish businesses ultimately put into operation.