U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning against any country providing support to Iran, highlighting severe economic consequences in a conflict that has been ongoing for nearly six months. The United States, alongside Israel, seeks to resolve a war that has embroiled Gulf nations and disrupted global markets.

Despite ceasefire attempts in April and June, the conflict remains unresolved as both agreements have collapsed. While Israel has pulled back, Trump's message on Wednesday emphasized a focus on 'Economic Warfare and Isolation.' However, specific strategies remain unspecified, raising uncertainty over international alliances.

The economic sanctions against Iran, first imposed after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, endure. Yet Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accuses the U.S. of using this strategy to distract from domestic financial issues. The geopolitical situation is further complicated by China's substantial oil imports from Iran, illustrating the complexity of international relations.