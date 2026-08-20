Foiled Assassination Attempt: Ukrainian Man Arrested in Poland
Poland has detained a Ukrainian man accused of an assassination attempt on a Ukrainian arms industry representative, allegedly for Russian intelligence. The plot involved a failed explosive device in Ukraine, and after fleeing to Poland, the suspect was arrested. He faces serious charges, highlighting cross-border espionage operations.
Polish authorities have apprehended a Ukrainian national suspected of attempting to assassinate a representative from Ukraine's arms industry on behalf of Russian intelligence, according to officials.
The individual, identified as Serhii P. due to privacy laws, allegedly planted an improvised explosive device in a car to be remotely detonated. The attack was thwarted when the device malfunctioned.
After escaping to Poland, Serhii P. was arrested in Warsaw and faces charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of explosives. This case underscores the transnational reach of Russian espionage activities, as noted by Poland’s Internal Security Agency.
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