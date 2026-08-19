Ebola Crisis in Congo: A Global Emergency

The World Health Organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo remains a global emergency. The outbreak was first declared a public health emergency of international concern on May 17. Updated recommendations for the DRC and other at-risk countries will be issued soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 00:45 IST
Ebola Crisis in Congo: A Global Emergency
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The World Health Organization's (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced on Tuesday that the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo continues to pose a global health emergency.

This declaration follows the initial classification of the Bundibugyo outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the United Nations health agency on May 17.

Tedros mentioned that the WHO would release updated recommendations for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other countries at risk in the coming days, as the international community remains on high alert.

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