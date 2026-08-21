Tensions Rise as Chinese Research Vessel Stalks Taiwan Waters

Taiwan's coast guard issued warnings to a Chinese research vessel navigating near sensitive waters, underscoring increasing maritime tensions. The Tongji, sighted for the third time since May, sailed close to Taiwan's Penghu islands, home to key military bases.

As part of ongoing 'grey zone' tactics, Chinese ships regularly appear in waters near Taiwan, a practice perceived as jurisdictional pressure on the island. The coast guard reported no deployment of instruments from the Tongji, maintaining a strict watch over its movements.

Despite proactive measures by Taiwan's coast guard to safeguard sovereignty, Chinese military operations persist in the region, stirring geopolitical unrest. Taiwan continues to scrutinize the Tongji's activities, suspecting illegal scientific surveys amidst the diplomatic silence from China's Taiwan Affairs Office.