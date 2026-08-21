Indonesia Looks Beyond Job Quotas to Expand Disability Inclusion

Indonesia has strengthened its commitment to workplace inclusion through laws and policies designed to improve employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, including quota requirements for public- and private-sector employers. Turning those requirements into real jobs remains a more difficult task, as people with disabilities across East and Southeast Asia still face lower labour force participation and weaker employment outcomes than people without disabilities.

A new International Labour Organization (ILO) study, Disability employment quotas: Lessons for Indonesia from ASEAN and East Asia, explores what Indonesia can learn from disability employment policies used across the region. Published through the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transition in Indonesia, the study compares Indonesia's system with approaches in China, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

Job quotas work best when the wider system supports them

Disability employment quotas are built around a straightforward idea: employers are required to ensure that a specified percentage of their workforce consists of persons with disabilities. Such requirements can encourage companies and public institutions to recruit workers who might otherwise face discrimination, inaccessible workplaces or hiring practices that exclude them before they have an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities.

Stronger results depend on clear rules, reliable monitoring, meaningful enforcement and practical support that helps employers recruit, accommodate and retain workers with disabilities. Incentives can encourage compliance, while accessible workplaces, suitable employment services and efforts to address discrimination can make inclusion part of everyday employment practices rather than simply a requirement on paper.

This broader perspective shifts attention away from the idea that employment difficulties are mainly about an individual's skills or readiness for work. Employers, institutions, workplace design, recruitment systems, social attitudes and access to support all shape whether a person with a disability can enter and remain in formal employment.

Regional experience offers practical lessons for Indonesia

By examining quota systems across seven other Asian economies, the report looks at how different countries structure their requirements, oversee employer compliance and build supporting institutions around disability employment. The comparison highlights governance arrangements, enforcement mechanisms and innovative approaches that could help Indonesia identify reforms suited to its own labour market rather than simply copying another country's model.

Governments can establish rules and monitoring systems, employers can create accessible workplaces and fair recruitment pathways, workers' organizations can promote workplace rights, while organizations of persons with disabilities can bring direct experience into policy design and implementation. Bringing these groups into regular dialogue can also reveal practical barriers that employment statistics or compliance reports may not fully capture.

The report's regional perspective is especially useful because many countries face the same underlying challenge: a legal entitlement to employment does not automatically remove inaccessible recruitment processes, workplace barriers, discrimination or weak institutional coordination. Quotas can create demand for workers with disabilities, but their impact becomes much stronger when they sit within a wider employment ecosystem that makes participation genuinely possible.

Seventeen recommendations offer a path toward stronger inclusion

The study concludes with 17 evidence-based recommendations intended to support policy discussions and strengthen Indonesia's disability-inclusive employment framework. The recommendations draw attention to quota design, governance, compliance, monitoring, institutional capacity, employer support and the broader barriers that influence whether people with disabilities can secure decent and sustainable jobs.

This work also connects disability employment with Indonesia's wider development priorities. Disability-inclusive employment forms part of the human capital and inclusion agenda under Priority 4 of the Mid-Term National Development Framework, which includes a dedicated target for formal-sector employment. Improving the quota system could therefore support both disability rights and Indonesia's broader effort to expand participation in productive, secure work.

Simrin Singh, ILO Country Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, said the study is expected to contribute to policy reform, stronger institutional capacity and better employment outcomes by encouraging dialogue and evidence-based decision-making among key stakeholders.

The central message reaches beyond Indonesia: employment quotas can open doors, but meaningful inclusion depends on what happens after those doors are opened. Accessible workplaces, accountable institutions, supportive employers and policies shaped with persons with disabilities can turn legal commitments into lasting opportunities for decent work.