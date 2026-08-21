India Cracks Down on Firebase Fraudulent Accounts

The Indian government has launched a significant crackdown on fraudulent activities by directing Google to shut down numerous accounts on its Firebase platform. Officials uncovered a disturbing pattern where criminals exploit the service to imitate reputable banks, aiming to defraud the burgeoning digital payment market in India.

Cyber fraud poses a significant challenge in India. Recent data reveals Indians lost approximately $2.4 billion in alleged cyber schemes in 2025. Criminals have increasingly leveraged Google's Firebase service for scams, distributing malware and gathering victims' sensitive financial data, according to Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre notices reviewed by Reuters.

Scammers are migrating to Firebase for its expansive free offerings, capitalizing on India's digital transactions boom. With 242 billion digital transactions annually, India remains a prime target for cybercriminals. The government continues issuing removal mandates to Google, aiming to counteract these digital threats effectively.