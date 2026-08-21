India Cracks Down on Firebase Fraudulent Accounts

India has directed Google to dismantle numerous accounts on its Firebase platform following criminal misuse to impersonate banks. The scams exploit Google's services to target India's expanding digital payments, with authorities issuing multiple removal notices. This reflects the broader challenge of tackling cyber fraud in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:37 IST
India Cracks Down on Firebase Fraudulent Accounts

The Indian government has launched a significant crackdown on fraudulent activities by directing Google to shut down numerous accounts on its Firebase platform. Officials uncovered a disturbing pattern where criminals exploit the service to imitate reputable banks, aiming to defraud the burgeoning digital payment market in India.

Cyber fraud poses a significant challenge in India. Recent data reveals Indians lost approximately $2.4 billion in alleged cyber schemes in 2025. Criminals have increasingly leveraged Google's Firebase service for scams, distributing malware and gathering victims' sensitive financial data, according to Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre notices reviewed by Reuters.

Scammers are migrating to Firebase for its expansive free offerings, capitalizing on India's digital transactions boom. With 242 billion digital transactions annually, India remains a prime target for cybercriminals. The government continues issuing removal mandates to Google, aiming to counteract these digital threats effectively.

TRENDING

1
Jamal Musiala: Rising from Challenge to Comeback at Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala: Rising from Challenge to Comeback at Bayern Munich

Global
2
Steadfast Group's Mega Takeover Bid

Steadfast Group's Mega Takeover Bid

Global
3
Brazil's Oil Discovery: A Catalyst for Lula's Reelection Campaign

Brazil's Oil Discovery: A Catalyst for Lula's Reelection Campaign

Global
4
Airbus Navigates Turbulence Over Remote Work Policy

Airbus Navigates Turbulence Over Remote Work Policy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026