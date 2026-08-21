Polymarket Fights French Ban on Prediction Markets
Polymarket, a prediction markets platform, is contesting France's decision to block its website. The French National Gambling Authority banned Polymarket in July, arguing that it posed serious risks by potentially exposing users to major financial losses and allowing for potential manipulation of wagers offered on the platform.
On Friday, the online prediction markets platform Polymarket declared its decision to challenge a French government action that blocked its website nationwide.
In response to a decision made by France's National Gambling Authority in July, Polymarket found its platform banned over concerns of significant gambling risks and wager manipulation.
The platform is now pushing back legally against this restriction, asserting that its operations do not warrant such prohibitions under existing gambling regulations.