Tensions Soar: Finland Confronts Russian Airspace Incursion
Finland's foreign affairs ministry summoned the Russian ambassador following a suspected airspace violation by a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance plane. The intrusion reportedly lasted around three minutes and penetrated 4.7 nautical miles into Finnish territory. The Finnish border guard is investigating the incident.
Finland's Foreign Affairs Ministry took diplomatic action on Friday, calling in the Russian ambassador to explain a suspected airspace violation. According to Finnish authorities, a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft allegedly entered Finnish airspace on Thursday.
Officials reported the aircraft was deep within Finnish territory, reaching approximately 4.7 nautical miles into the Western Gulf of Finland during a three-minute flight. Attempts to garner a response from Russia’s embassy were initially unsuccessful.
The Finnish border guard has commenced a preliminary investigation into the incident, underscoring the seriousness of these airspace breaches amid rising regional tensions.