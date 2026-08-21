Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Beyond Borders

The Ukrainian military conducted a strategic strike on a Russian oil refinery in Perm, far from the Ukrainian border, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He also noted an attack on the Marinovka military air base in Russia's Volgograd region, reflecting escalation in ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:59 IST
Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Beyond Borders
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In a bold move, Ukraine's military launched a significant strike on a Russian oil refinery in Perm, located over 1,600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. This development was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy reported another critical offensive against the Marinovka military air base in Russia's Volgograd region. These actions signify a notable escalation in the military tensions between the two countries.

The attacks highlight Ukraine’s strategic military capabilities and its readiness to engage more assertively beyond its borders, intensifying the geopolitical conflict with Russia.

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