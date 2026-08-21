Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Beyond Borders

In a bold move, Ukraine's military launched a significant strike on a Russian oil refinery in Perm, located over 1,600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. This development was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy reported another critical offensive against the Marinovka military air base in Russia's Volgograd region. These actions signify a notable escalation in the military tensions between the two countries.

The attacks highlight Ukraine’s strategic military capabilities and its readiness to engage more assertively beyond its borders, intensifying the geopolitical conflict with Russia.