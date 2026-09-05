Masked Protesters Disrupt Traffic at Port of Dover

Masked protesters disrupted traffic at the Port of Dover, causing significant congestion on Saturday. The demonstration, involving men dressed in black and wearing scarves and balaclavas, blocked major routes in the port.

According to a statement from Kent Police, officers were on-site and actively engaging with the protesters. The police have yet to provide details about the protest's nature or its motives.

The Port of Dover acknowledged the disruption, describing it as a public order incident affecting access in and out of the port. Despite the protests, ferry services operated as scheduled, with P&O Ferries assuring passengers accommodations for missed departures.