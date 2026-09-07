Singapore's Sky-High Ministerial Salaries: Debate in Parliament

Singapore's parliament is set to debate ministerial salaries, which are among the highest globally. The issue arises from concerns over public discontent and inflation. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will address recommendations on these salaries, which are crucial for attracting talent and deterring corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:33 IST
Singapore's Sky-High Ministerial Salaries: Debate in Parliament

In Singapore, ministerial salaries, the highest in the world, are once again under scrutiny. Parliament will discuss the topic on Tuesday, as political office in the city-state comes with significant paychecks to lure talent and deter corruption.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will address recommendations made by a committee regarding these salaries, which have not changed since a substantial cut in 2012. This comes against a backdrop of public concern given that median monthly income lags significantly behind ministerial pay.

The government justifies these salaries by benchmarking them against the top 1,000 earners in the country, aiming to secure capable governance. As Singapore's economy faces inflationary pressure, the debate over fair compensation for public service leaders grows more pertinent.

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