Singapore's Sky-High Ministerial Salaries: Debate in Parliament

In Singapore, ministerial salaries, the highest in the world, are once again under scrutiny. Parliament will discuss the topic on Tuesday, as political office in the city-state comes with significant paychecks to lure talent and deter corruption.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will address recommendations made by a committee regarding these salaries, which have not changed since a substantial cut in 2012. This comes against a backdrop of public concern given that median monthly income lags significantly behind ministerial pay.

The government justifies these salaries by benchmarking them against the top 1,000 earners in the country, aiming to secure capable governance. As Singapore's economy faces inflationary pressure, the debate over fair compensation for public service leaders grows more pertinent.