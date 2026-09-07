Navigating the Pay Debate: Singapore's Ministerial Salaries in the Spotlight

Singapore's parliamentary session this week will tackle the controversial topic of ministerial salaries, which is a significant issue for the city-state's population. Known for paying its political leaders the highest salaries worldwide, Singapore uses these remunerations as a mechanism to attract talent and curb corruption.

The current salary for a junior minister is S$1.1 million annually, with the prime minister earning S$2.2 million. Despite a 36% pay cut in 2012, public dissatisfaction remains. Comparatively, other global leaders earn significantly less. The government deferred the 2023 salary review due to economic uncertainty, but discussions are resuming now.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Coordinating Minister Chan Chun Sing are set to address the committee's recent recommendations on this matter. Singapore benchmarks ministerial pay against the top 1,000 earners in the country to ensure high-caliber leadership; however, public debates over fiscal prudence and the socio-economic climate are intensifying.