Jamaica Seeks Royal Counsel on Slavery Reparations

On Monday, the Jamaican government made a formal appeal to King Charles, requesting him to seek legal counsel on whether the British government should pay reparations for its involvement in slavery. The country's Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, noted an encouraging level of engagement from Buckingham Palace on this sensitive issue.

Grange is leading a Jamaican delegation in London responsible for submitting a petition to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC). The petition asks King Charles to examine three critical questions that address the legality of transatlantic slavery. Jamaica seeks to determine if Britain is legally obliged to offer reparations for the enslavement of Africans transported across the Atlantic.

While Britain has historically rejected calls for reparations, Olivia Grange marked a positive note on the Buckingham Palace's cooperation in processing Jamaica's petition. In 2022, King Charles expressed deep regret over the historical practice, acknowledging its long-lasting effects. Despite resistance from some European leaders, Grange emphasized that there is growing global support for the campaign seeking reparatory justice.