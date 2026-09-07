Justice Unfolds: The Aramburu Murder Trial in Paris

The murder trial of Loik Le Priol and Romain Bouvier has commenced in Paris, centering on the tragic death of former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu. The proceedings come four years after Aramburu was fatally shot following a near-miss altercation on Boulevard Saint-Germain.

Le Priol, 32, alleged to have shot Aramburu, faces murder charges, while Bouvier, 35, is implicated in attempted murder. The incident unfolded in March 2022 at the Mabillon cafe, where a confrontation turned violent. Aramburu's tragic death was captured on CCTV, corroborating the narrative of a brutal escalation.

Prosecutors detail how Bouvier initiated gunfire before Le Priol delivered the fatal shots. Following the incident, the accused attempted to flee, leading to arrests across Europe. The trial is scheduled to conclude on September 25, with the possibility of life sentences for the accused.