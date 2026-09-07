Health Waves: From Cholesterol Setbacks to Childhood Obesity Trials

The latest health news covers a spectrum of significant updates: Novartis faces a cholesterol drug setback, Novo Nordisk streamlines its heart drug trials and reports success in pediatric obesity treatments, while Spire Healthcare and Bubs Australia make notable business decisions. Meanwhile, the U.S. grapples with rising dengue cases and horse smuggling issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 18:29 IST
Health Waves: From Cholesterol Setbacks to Childhood Obesity Trials
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Shares of Novartis dropped over 3% as their cholesterol drug trial ended unsuccessfully. This setback adds pressure on the drugmaker to deliver positive results from other therapies amidst impending patent expirations on existing blockbuster drugs.

Novo Nordisk announced promising results from a trial showing its weight-loss drug successfully reduced obesity in young children but concurrently halted two heart drug trials after unsatisfactory outcomes. This move reflects the company's strategic focus on its obesity and diabetes treatments.

In corporate news, Spire Healthcare agreed to a $1.39 billion takeover deal, while Bubs Australia received FDA authorization to sell its infant formula in the U.S., propelling its stock. Additionally, the U.S. battles a worsening dengue fever outbreak and horse smuggling concerns amid screwworm fears.

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