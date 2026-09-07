Venice Film Festival Highlights Gender Disparities and Veterans' Stories

The Venice Film Festival has once again put the spotlight on gender disparities in the film industry. Danish director May el-Toukhy, the only female director among the 21 contenders for the prestigious Golden Lion, unveiled her drama "Woman Unknown." This highlights ongoing concerns over women's representation in cinema.

In another poignant narrative, Japanese director Shinya Tsukamoto addressed the horrors of war through his film "Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?" The movie, inspired by Vietnam veteran Allen Nelson, serves as a somber warning to modern audiences about the lingering impacts of conflict, screening at the festival.

Meanwhile, at the festival, Ellen Burstyn received a Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating the gradual progress of women's roles in the film industry. Other highlights included Oasis rock stars attending the premiere of their reunion documentary, and Susan Sarandon discussing how her activism still affects her career opportunities.