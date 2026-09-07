NFL's Global Expansion: A 2026 Season of Firsts and Forecasts

The 2026 NFL season begins with a Super Bowl rematch and features a record nine international games. Roster changes have shaken expectations, while coaching replacements make headlines. The Rams are favorites after significant trades, and Patrick Mahomes' return from injury highlights the season's uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 18:30 IST
NFL's Global Expansion: A 2026 Season of Firsts and Forecasts

The 2026 NFL season will commence with a thrilling Super Bowl rematch on a unique Wednesday kickoff, introducing a wide-open race to the championship.

A record nine international games across four continents set a new horizon, with an unpredictable journey leading to the Super Bowl scheduled for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles.

Key league changes include roster reshuffling and a coaching carousel, with renowned teams like the Rams and franchises like the Patriots gearing up for a challenging season.

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