NFL's Global Expansion: A 2026 Season of Firsts and Forecasts

The 2026 NFL season will commence with a thrilling Super Bowl rematch on a unique Wednesday kickoff, introducing a wide-open race to the championship.

A record nine international games across four continents set a new horizon, with an unpredictable journey leading to the Super Bowl scheduled for Valentine's Day in Los Angeles.

Key league changes include roster reshuffling and a coaching carousel, with renowned teams like the Rams and franchises like the Patriots gearing up for a challenging season.