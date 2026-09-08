IKEA Trademark Triumphs in EU Court Ruling

In a significant legal victory, Inter IKEA, the owner of the IKEA trademark, has been given the go-ahead by the European Union's highest court to pursue legal action against Vlaams Belang, a Belgian anti-immigration party, for its unauthorized use of the IKEA brand in political campaigning.

The Court of Justice of the European Union decreed that Inter IKEA is within its rights to oppose the use of its trademarks and related imagery. The court emphasized that the party must prove its freedom of expression rights are greater than IKEA's trademark rights.

This ruling underscores the importance of trademark protection and serves as a warning to political entities that unauthorized use of established brands could lead to legal consequences unless they can justify their actions adequately.