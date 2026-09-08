Assam Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Centennial with Tribute and Reverence

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya honors Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary, lauding his impactful music that bridged divides. AASU organized the event, paying homage to Hazarika's legacy in Assam and beyond. Acharya, with other officials, highlighted Hazarika's timeless appeal and influence on Assamese culture, planting a sapling in his memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 17:41 IST
Assam Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Centennial with Tribute and Reverence
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a respectful homage to one of Assam’s most illustrious figures, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya commemorated Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary on Tuesday with floral tributes at his statue in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri.

Organized by the All Assam Students' Union, the event celebrated Hazarika as a musician and filmmaker whose work embraced themes of love, compassion, and unity, reflected in his famous lyric 'Manuhe manuhor babe, jodihe okonou nabhabe.'

Governor Acharya highlighted Hazarika’s enduring legacy, praising his ability to transcend cultural boundaries through music deeply rooted in Assamese soil and influenced by the Brahmaputra’s spirit. Acharya also remembered Hazarika at Lok Bhavan, alongside tribute from Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the cultural giant’s role in conveying Assam’s essence to the nation.

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