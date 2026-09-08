Assam Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Centennial with Tribute and Reverence

In a respectful homage to one of Assam’s most illustrious figures, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya commemorated Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary on Tuesday with floral tributes at his statue in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri.

Organized by the All Assam Students' Union, the event celebrated Hazarika as a musician and filmmaker whose work embraced themes of love, compassion, and unity, reflected in his famous lyric 'Manuhe manuhor babe, jodihe okonou nabhabe.'

Governor Acharya highlighted Hazarika’s enduring legacy, praising his ability to transcend cultural boundaries through music deeply rooted in Assamese soil and influenced by the Brahmaputra’s spirit. Acharya also remembered Hazarika at Lok Bhavan, alongside tribute from Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the cultural giant’s role in conveying Assam’s essence to the nation.