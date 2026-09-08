Portugal's Political Showdown: Chega's No-Confidence Move

In a decisive moment for Portuguese politics, parliament is poised to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s centro-right minority government. The motion, proposed by the far-right Chega party, is predicted to falter as major opposition forces sidestep potential upheaval.

The discontent arises over Montenegro’s decision not to dismiss Interior Minister Luis Neves despite serious misconduct claims during his tenure with the Judicial Police. These allegations include a controversial trailer incident and questionable asset usage, yet Montenegro remains steadfast, dismissing the motion as an opportunistic gambit.

Chega's leader, Andre Ventura, has criticized Neves's suitability for his role, questioning the ethical standards of the administration. Although Chega is the second-largest parliamentary presence, the motion lacks broader support. History shows that successful no-confidence motions are rare, as seen with Montenegro’s previous strategies to endure parliamentary challenges.