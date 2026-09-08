The Romanian Intelligence Service, known as SRI, announced on Tuesday that it successfully disrupted a sabotage operation orchestrated by Russia within Romanian territory. The action underscores SRI's pivotal role in maintaining national security and its effectiveness in countering foreign threats.

This development highlights the delicate balance of power and ongoing tension between Romania and Russia, illustrating the geopolitical challenges faced in the region. SRI's proactive measures have garnered attention, emphasizing the importance of intelligence operations in safeguarding national interests.

While specific details about the thwarted sabotage plan have not been disclosed, the public acknowledgment of such efforts speaks volumes about the current state of international relations and the vigilance required to preserve sovereignty.