France Moves to Ban Products from Israeli Settlements
France is moving to ban products originating from Israeli settlements in the West Bank due to escalating settler violence and threats to a two-state solution. The decision, endorsed by Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, aligns with a collective effort by twelve countries responding to the situation in Palestine.
France is set to initiate a ban on products from Israeli settlements located in the occupied West Bank, as announced by Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Tuesday. The decision comes in response to increasing violence from settlers, jeopardizing the potential for a two-state solution with the Palestinians.
Barrot revealed the move on platform X, emphasizing that 'France is going to put an end to its commerce with Israeli settlements in Palestine, alongside 11 other nations that have undertaken similar commitments.'
He cited the urgent need for action due to the West Bank's volatile situation marked by rapid settlement expansion, violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians, and attacks even criticized by Israeli authorities.
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