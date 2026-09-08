SRI Thwarts Russian Sabotage Plot in Romania

The Romanian intelligence service SRI has thwarted a sabotage plot orchestrated by Russia, aimed at destabilizing Ukraine's European allies. A Russian citizen was surveilled for creating photo-video material of military targets. This incident reflects ongoing tensions and Russia's alleged disruptive activities in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:35 IST
SRI Thwarts Russian Sabotage Plot in Romania

The Romanian intelligence service, SRI, announced on Tuesday that it had successfully prevented a Russian-led sabotage operation on Romanian soil. This move comes as Ukraine's European allies work to counter what they assert are attempts by Moscow to destabilize them.

The accusation forms part of a broader narrative that blames Moscow for sabotage and cyberattacks intended to disrupt supporters of Kyiv's war effort. Notably, an August drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport heightened tensions between Berlin and Moscow.

SRI disclosed that a Russian citizen, under surveillance since February, was involved in collecting photo and video materials of strategic military targets, including Ukrainian aircraft. This case aligns with a pattern of using individuals from vulnerable groups for illegal activities, according to the intelligence agency. The Russian embassy has yet to comment.

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