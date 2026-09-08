Syria's Sovereignty under Siege: UN Raises Concerns

A UN commission warns that Israel's military actions in Syria may constitute war crimes. Commissioner Ní Aoláin highlighted increased Israeli activity, including raids and detentions in southern Syria, declared necessary for Israeli security but violating Syrian sovereignty. The commission urges cessation of such actions, backed by the Syrian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:02 IST
Syria's Sovereignty under Siege: UN Raises Concerns
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A United Nations commission has raised alarms over Israel's military activities within Syria, cautioning that some actions could potentially be classified as war crimes. Presenting an update to the UN Human Rights Council, Commissioner Fionnuala Ní Aoláin highlighted the growing permanence of Israeli military operations in southern Syria, which include ground incursions, patrols, raids, and searches affecting Syrian civilians. Israel, as of yet, has not commented on these claims.

Following the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad, Israel's military presence extended into a UN-monitored buffer zone, originally cited as a temporary measure to safeguard its border amidst Syria's political upheaval. However, since then, Israel has not only conducted numerous strikes on Syrian military targets but also furthered its territorial reach within Syria, actions that Syria and the United Nations argue encroach upon Syrian sovereignty.

The Independent International Commission on Syria noted Israeli establishment of military checkpoints in the southern regions of Quneitra and Daraa, with alarming reports of displacements and detainments. Furthermore, the Commission agrees with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that these violations of sovereignty are unacceptable and must end. Syria has welcomed the Commission's report, reinforcing its dedication to working with UN human rights frameworks while seeking justice for past violations under Assad's administration.

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