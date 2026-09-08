Diplomatic Displeasure: Maldives Seeks Talks on Chagos Sovereignty
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has urged UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to revisit discussions concerning the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands. The Maldives expressed disappointment for not being consulted when the UK decided to transfer sovereignty to Mauritius, despite ongoing conversations between the UK and Maldives on various issues.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has called on British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reopen discussions regarding the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, a spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
The President expressed 'deep disappointment' over the UK’s decision to hand over control of the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius without consulting the Maldives.
A UK foreign office spokesperson noted that sovereignty talks had been pursued with Mauritius since 2022, rather than with the Maldives, underscoring it as an issue between the UK and Mauritius.