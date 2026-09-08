Diplomatic Displeasure: Maldives Seeks Talks on Chagos Sovereignty

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has called on British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reopen discussions regarding the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, a spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The President expressed 'deep disappointment' over the UK’s decision to hand over control of the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius without consulting the Maldives.

A UK foreign office spokesperson noted that sovereignty talks had been pursued with Mauritius since 2022, rather than with the Maldives, underscoring it as an issue between the UK and Mauritius.