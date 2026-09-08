Diplomatic Displeasure: Maldives Seeks Talks on Chagos Sovereignty

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has urged UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to revisit discussions concerning the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands. The Maldives expressed disappointment for not being consulted when the UK decided to transfer sovereignty to Mauritius, despite ongoing conversations between the UK and Maldives on various issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:40 IST
Diplomatic Displeasure: Maldives Seeks Talks on Chagos Sovereignty
Mohamed Muizzu

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has called on British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reopen discussions regarding the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, a spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The President expressed 'deep disappointment' over the UK’s decision to hand over control of the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius without consulting the Maldives.

A UK foreign office spokesperson noted that sovereignty talks had been pursued with Mauritius since 2022, rather than with the Maldives, underscoring it as an issue between the UK and Mauritius.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

Energy Drinks May Trap Tired Teens in a Cycle of Lost Sleep

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026