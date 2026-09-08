Tragic Incident: Gardener Electrocuted at Delhi University Campus

A 33-year-old gardener tragically died from an electric shock while pruning trees at Delhi University's South Campus. Responding swiftly, police took him to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared dead. Delhi Police registered the case and are investigating the incident to unravel safety lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:39 IST
Tragic Incident: Gardener Electrocuted at Delhi University Campus
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events on September 7, a private gardener lost his life on Delhi University's South Campus after allegedly receiving a fatal electric shock while pruning trees. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old resident of JJ Camp, Sri Ram Moti Bagh, Delhi, was working on the premises when the incident occurred.

The South Campus Police Station received an emergency PCR call around 05:30 PM reporting the accident. Promptly responding to the alert, police rushed the gardener to Safdarjung Hospital for medical attention. Despite their efforts, doctors declared him "Brought Dead" upon arrival, and a Medico-Legal Case was registered.

Preliminary investigations suggest the gardener inadvertently contacted an electrical source during his work, leading to the fatal shock. The Delhi Police have registered a formal case to investigate potential negligence, initiating proceedings under Sections 287 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Ongoing inquiries aim to determine the event's sequence and assign accountability for safety oversights.

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