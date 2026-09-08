Spain's Football Federation Paves Way for Players' Parenthood

Spain's football federation has signed an agreement with Tambre clinic to provide fertility treatments to female players, allowing them more freedom to choose motherhood. This initiative aims to balance sports careers with personal life and extends egg-freezing treatment coverage until 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:38 IST
Spain's Football Federation Paves Way for Players' Parenthood
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The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced a groundbreaking agreement with the Tambre clinic to support fertility treatment for female players and referees. This initiative, hailed as a pioneering step in women's sports, enables sportswomen to access in vitro fertilisation and egg freezing treatments.

Spain internationals Olga Carmona and Patri Guijarro praised the agreement as it aids in balancing professional and personal life, offering much-needed flexibility in motherhood decisions for female athletes. Reyes Bellver Alonso, director of women's football at RFEF, emphasized the federation's commitment to covering full egg-freezing costs and related benefits for international players.

While the agreement is celebrated for advancing women's rights in sports, it has sparked debate among labor and equality organizations. Critics argue that fertility support shouldn't replace robust workplace protections for mothers, highlighting the ongoing discourse on work-life balance in elite sports.

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