Smithsonian's Lonnie Bunch Steps Down Amid Controversy

Lonnie Bunch, the first Black leader of the Smithsonian Institution, announced his retirement amid disputes with the Trump administration over the portrayal of American history in the national museums. Bunch defended the Smithsonian's work and highlighted the importance of honest historical narratives despite criticisms of bias and divisiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:39 IST
Smithsonian's Lonnie Bunch Steps Down Amid Controversy

Lonnie Bunch, the pioneering secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, announced his retirement amidst ongoing controversies with former President Donald Trump's administration. Accusations surfaced against the Smithsonian, claiming its portrayal of history was biased, and the administration even threatened federal support. Bunch, who has led the institution since 2019, emphasized gratitude and a dedication to truthful storytelling.

During his tenure, Bunch championed the development of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, an initiative targeted by conservatives and criticized by Trump. Bunch defended his legacy, arguing for the importance of presenting comprehensive historical narratives that enhance understanding of America's complex past.

The administration's pressure included plans to remove ideologies deemed 'un-American' from the Smithsonian, highlighting the contentious nature of the culture wars between the institution and the Trump administration. As Bunch prepares to step down, his legacy of promoting inclusive historical narratives endures amid ongoing debates over America's story.

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