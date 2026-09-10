Houthi Takeover: Stranglehold on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Iran-backed Houthi militants have captured the city of Mocha, escalating tensions in Yemen by threatening the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This development could have significant ramifications on international shipping routes and regional stability, according to Yemeni government sources.
In a strategic coup, Iran-backed Houthi militants have seized control of the key Yemeni port city of Mocha. This bold move brings them closer to dominating the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical maritime passageway.
This advancement could significantly impact global shipping lanes, sparking concerns over regional security and economic stability. Yemeni government insiders disclosed the swift territorial gain to Reuters on Thursday.
The Houthi's aggressive maneuver underscores the intensifying conflict in Yemen, potentially drawing international attention due to the strait's importance in global trade routes.
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