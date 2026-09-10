In a grave incident that underscores the escalating tension, two crew members of an Azerbaijani tugboat were killed, and two others injured, following a Russian assault in Ukraine's southern Odesa region. This tragic event has drawn significant concern regarding the safety of civilian shipping.

According to a statement from Ukraine's infrastructure ministry on Thursday, the tugboat named TEDY was struck, leading to the unfortunate casualties. The incident highlights the persistent threats faced by non-military vessels in conflict zones.

Medical personnel provided prompt assistance to six other crew members at the scene. This attack on civilian maritime operations further complicates the already fragile situation in the region, prompting calls for stronger protective measures for non-combatant ships.