Tragedy at Sea: Azerbaijan's Tugboat Crew Targeted
Two Azerbaijani tugboat crew members lost their lives, and two others were injured following a Russian attack on civilian ships in Ukraine's Odesa region. The Ukrainian infrastructure ministry reported the incident involving the tug TEDY, with six other crew members receiving medical aid on site.
In a grave incident that underscores the escalating tension, two crew members of an Azerbaijani tugboat were killed, and two others injured, following a Russian assault in Ukraine's southern Odesa region. This tragic event has drawn significant concern regarding the safety of civilian shipping.
According to a statement from Ukraine's infrastructure ministry on Thursday, the tugboat named TEDY was struck, leading to the unfortunate casualties. The incident highlights the persistent threats faced by non-military vessels in conflict zones.
Medical personnel provided prompt assistance to six other crew members at the scene. This attack on civilian maritime operations further complicates the already fragile situation in the region, prompting calls for stronger protective measures for non-combatant ships.