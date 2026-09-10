London Arrests Linked to Iran Investigation

Two individuals have been arrested in London as part of an investigation into potential National Security Act violations associated with Iran, British police announced on Thursday.

Following the arrests of a 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man on Wednesday, authorities suspect their involvement with assisting a foreign intelligence service. Both have been released on bail, pending a late October court appearance.

The investigation is reportedly unconnected to several attacks in early 2023 that targeted venues and buildings linked to Jewish and Iranian communities. These incidents, ranging from arson attacks on Jewish community ambulances to threats against Persian-language media organization Iran International, underscore heightened security concerns in London.