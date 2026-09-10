Casablanca Eyed as 2030 World Cup Final Host

The excitement builds as Casablanca emerges as a potential host for the 2030 World Cup final, amid a fierce bidding war between Spain and Morocco. FIFA has yet to announce the official venue. The proposed venue in Casablanca, with a massive capacity, promises to deliver an incredible experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:03 IST
Casablanca Eyed as 2030 World Cup Final Host
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Casablanca is being considered as a venue for the 2030 World Cup final, an announcement reportedly made by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation President. The city faces stiff competition from Spain, amid rising anticipation as FIFA has yet to declare the final venue.

The grand event will see matches held in six nations spanning three continents, marking the first of its kind. Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will host the opening fixtures, while Morocco, Portugal, and Spain vie for holding the final match.

Benslimane, near Casablanca, is set to house the world's largest football-specific stadium, yet FIFA remains non-committal about the final's location. Spain advocates hosting privileges, dismissing speculation around a pre-decided outcome favoring Morocco.

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