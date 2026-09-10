Jimmy Kimmel Moves Candidate Interview to YouTube Amid FCC Pressure

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, under pressure from the FCC's recent ruling, will air his interview with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico on YouTube instead of on television. The FCC, led by Republicans, redefined late-night talk shows as non-news programs, affecting equal airtime regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:54 IST
Jimmy Kimmel Moves Candidate Interview to YouTube Amid FCC Pressure
Jimmy Kimmel

ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel announced that his interview with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico will be broadcast on YouTube, bypassing network television airtime. The move comes as a reaction to concerns over Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations.

In a decision earlier this year, the Republican-controlled FCC declared that both daytime and late-night talk shows no longer qualify as 'bona fide' news programs. This reclassification means such shows must adhere to equal time provisions, giving airtime to opposing political candidates.

Kimmel highlighted that for many years, talk shows were exempt from these rules, allowing them to host political figures without mandate, a freedom now challenged by the FCC's new stance.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026