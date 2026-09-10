Jimmy Kimmel Moves Candidate Interview to YouTube Amid FCC Pressure

ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel announced that his interview with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico will be broadcast on YouTube, bypassing network television airtime. The move comes as a reaction to concerns over Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations.

In a decision earlier this year, the Republican-controlled FCC declared that both daytime and late-night talk shows no longer qualify as 'bona fide' news programs. This reclassification means such shows must adhere to equal time provisions, giving airtime to opposing political candidates.

Kimmel highlighted that for many years, talk shows were exempt from these rules, allowing them to host political figures without mandate, a freedom now challenged by the FCC's new stance.