Mayors Granted Power to Implement Controversial Tourist Tax

The UK government announced that regional mayors in England will be granted the authority to impose a levy on overnight stays, marking a shift in power dynamics away from London. Prime Minister Andy Burnham supports the levy, seeing it as a tool to enhance financial autonomy for local leaders.

Dubbed the Overnight Visitor Levy, this measure allows mayors to tax a percentage of lodging costs, with plans for implementation by the end of the following financial year. The policy has faced backlash from the hospitality sector, which argues it will burden British families and increase administrative complexity.

Angela Rayner, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, defended the levy, claiming it would benefit local services and attractions due to locally informed decision-making. However, UKHospitality warns of adverse effects, including potential job losses and reduced economic output.