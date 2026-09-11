Hezbollah's Underground Network Dismantled by Israeli Forces

In a significant military move, the Israeli forces have reportedly dismantled Hezbollah's underground infrastructure located at the Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, this operation completes the fortification of a security zone in the region.

The Ali al-Taher ridge, approximately 15 kilometers from the Israeli border, has become a key battleground in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group. The area had housed a Hezbollah underground command center, equipped with weapons and living quarters, as confirmed by Lebanese security sources in July.

The Israeli military cited a recent power blast at the ridge, affecting areas as far as Nabatieh. Having established operational control, Israeli forces dismantled networks extending over 2 kilometers, designed to store a range of military equipment. The stalemate persists as Israel refuses to withdraw until Hezbollah disarms, despite a U.S.-brokered framework aiming for an orderly withdrawal and disarmament.