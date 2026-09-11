Hezbollah's Underground Network Dismantled by Israeli Forces

The Israeli military has dismantled Hezbollah's underground infrastructure at the Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon. This operation consolidates a security zone in the area, aiming to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing its presence and rebuilding capabilities. The ridge is a focal point in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 01:49 IST
Hezbollah's Underground Network Dismantled by Israeli Forces
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In a significant military move, the Israeli forces have reportedly dismantled Hezbollah's underground infrastructure located at the Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, this operation completes the fortification of a security zone in the region.

The Ali al-Taher ridge, approximately 15 kilometers from the Israeli border, has become a key battleground in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group. The area had housed a Hezbollah underground command center, equipped with weapons and living quarters, as confirmed by Lebanese security sources in July.

The Israeli military cited a recent power blast at the ridge, affecting areas as far as Nabatieh. Having established operational control, Israeli forces dismantled networks extending over 2 kilometers, designed to store a range of military equipment. The stalemate persists as Israel refuses to withdraw until Hezbollah disarms, despite a U.S.-brokered framework aiming for an orderly withdrawal and disarmament.

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