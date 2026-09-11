Clash Of Titans: U.S. And France On Track For Epic Rematch At Women's Basketball World Cup

The U.S. and France have reached the semi-finals of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, setting the stage for a potential rematch of their 2024 Olympic gold-medal game. With impressive quarter-final performances, both teams aim for a showdown in the final.

France reached the semi-finals for the first time after defeating China 90-61 in Berlin, led by strong performances from Janelle Salaun, Marine Johannes, and captain Gabby Williams. They now have a chance to secure their first World Cup medal since 1953.

The U.S., meanwhile, crushed Hungary 108-56, setting records for points and assists in a World Cup quarter-final. Coach Kara Lawson praised the team's performance, emphasizing their defensive and offensive teamwork. Both teams are just one win away from a highly-anticipated rematch.