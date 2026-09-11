Clash Of Titans: U.S. And France On Track For Epic Rematch At Women's Basketball World Cup
The U.S. and France are on a potential collision course for a rematch at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup after reaching the semi-finals. France secured their spot by defeating China, while the U.S. set records in their victory over Hungary. Both teams aim for gold in the 2024 Olympics.
The U.S. and France have reached the semi-finals of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, setting the stage for a potential rematch of their 2024 Olympic gold-medal game. With impressive quarter-final performances, both teams aim for a showdown in the final.
France reached the semi-finals for the first time after defeating China 90-61 in Berlin, led by strong performances from Janelle Salaun, Marine Johannes, and captain Gabby Williams. They now have a chance to secure their first World Cup medal since 1953.
The U.S., meanwhile, crushed Hungary 108-56, setting records for points and assists in a World Cup quarter-final. Coach Kara Lawson praised the team's performance, emphasizing their defensive and offensive teamwork. Both teams are just one win away from a highly-anticipated rematch.
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