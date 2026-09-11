American Lawmakers Urge Blacklist of Indian IT Firms Over Espionage Allegations

Three U.S. lawmakers have urged the Commerce Department to blacklist Indian IT firms BellTroX, CyberRoot, and Sunkissed Organic Farms due to alleged espionage activities against U.S. entities. These firms are accused of being fronts for hack-for-hire operations targeting executives and officials worldwide. The allegations have been widely reported by major media outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 02:50 IST
American Lawmakers Urge Blacklist of Indian IT Firms Over Espionage Allegations
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Three U.S. lawmakers are pushing for the American government to take action against certain Indian IT firms, accusing them of long-standing espionage. The firms, named BellTroX, CyberRoot, and Sunkissed Organic Farms, are alleged to have been involved in targeted hacks against U.S. interests for over 15 years.

The call for action was made in a letter by Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Republican Representative Pat Harrigan. They urged the Commerce Department to place these firms on the Entity List, potentially severing their access to U.S. technologies.

These companies have repeatedly been reported as key figures in the hack-for-hire industry, with allegations supported by major tech companies and investigative journalists. Accused firms and their executives have denied any illegal activity, while litigation continues to challenge these claims in India.

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