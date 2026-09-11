Uncovering the Legacy: New Study Focuses on 9/11’s Youngest Witnesses

In the wake of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, a significant oversight has been addressed: the long-term health impacts on children present in lower Manhattan during the disaster. Although initial studies focused on first responders and adults, little attention was given to the approximately 25,000 children exposed to harmful toxins on that fateful day.

Now, with many of those children reaching their 30s and 40s, the necessity for comprehensive research has never been greater. In response, Congress announced a fully funded study, set under the oversight of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to track and analyze potential chronic conditions, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, in these individuals.

The CDC's initiative, named the World Trade Center Youth Research Coordinating Center, aims to recruit participants who were 21 or younger—or in utero—at the time of the attacks. By comparing these individuals to an unexposed cohort, researchers hope to illuminate the lasting health implications of such traumatic exposures. The call for research applications marks a critical step in understanding and addressing the long-term consequences still emerging from 9/11.