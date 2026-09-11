Vigilance Redefined: MI5’s Call for Foresight Against New Threats

As threats evolve, security services must pivot their focus to future challenges rather than past incidents, MI5 head Ken McCallum advises. Published marking 25 years since 9/11, his statement underscores the reality of new strategic shocks possibly forming in unanticipated domains.

McCallum's op-ed, released in The Independent, highlights a critical lesson: the next threat won't mirror the last. He warns against archaic strategies that target outdated threats, remarking, "We must of course always learn from the last attack – but be wary of preparing to fight yesterday’s enemy using yesterday’s methods."

The dialogue included rising concerns over Al Qaeda's diminished but persistent menace and potential mass casualty plans. Additionally, state-backed cyber threats are escalating; hence, McCallum urges collaboration across sectors to pre-emptively mitigate vulnerabilities.