IKS Health Welcomes Amaris McComas as New Group CHRO

IKS Health appoints Amaris McComas, a seasoned HR leader with over 20 years of experience, as its Group Chief Human Resources Officer. Bringing expertise from TruBridge and other major firms, McComas aims to enhance IKS Health's workforce strategy and cultural foundation, supporting growth and transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 11:00 IST
IKS Health Welcomes Amaris McComas as New Group CHRO
IKS Health Welcomes Amaris McComas as Group Chief Human Resources Officer. Image Credit: ANI

IKS Health, a leading global provider of care enablement solutions, has announced a high-profile appointment in its executive team. Amaris McComas, a veteran in global people strategy, has joined as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer.

Previously with TruBridge, McComas comes with two decades of impactful experience in healthcare and financial sectors. Her contributions span organizations like Equitable, TIAA, and HSBC. She is recognized for her leadership, currently chairing Neuro580 Gives and contributing to the Young Women Leaders Forum.

In her new role, McComas will drive IKS Health's human resources strategies, ensuring seamless talent management and workforce planning. Based in Charlotte, she aims to advance cultural strengths and support IKS Health's global employee network of 17,000, succeeding Manisha Kadagathur for an effective transition.

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