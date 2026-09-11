Delhi Gears Up: 22 Traffic Diversions for Smooth BRICS Summit

As the BRICS Summit 2026 unfolds in the heart of India's national capital, Delhi Police have unveiled a comprehensive traffic management plan to facilitate seamless movement for summit delegates. With the summit's main events set to commence on September 12, 22 traffic diversions have been strategically identified to regulate vehicular flow between key locations including the airport, hotels, and the Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), informed ANI that these traffic arrangements have been meticulously crafted to handle the increased movement anticipated during the summit. He emphasized that seamless transitions between the airport, hotel accommodations, and the main venue are crucial to the success of the summit's logistics.

Gupta also urged Delhi commuters to remain informed by following the official traffic advisories available on social media platforms. This proactive measure aims to minimize inconvenience for the general public while ensuring that the diplomatic delegations move around the city without hindrance. Beyond logistical arrangements, the summit will also tackle key global issues such as international trade, digital innovation, and environmental sustainability.