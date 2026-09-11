Economic Anxiety Shadows French Consumers as Election Nears

As France nears its presidential election, rising inflation and energy costs are prompting consumers to pinch pennies, raising concerns for the nation's economy. In Paris, diners at David Zenouda's restaurant now often share entrecôte steaks or forgo wine, signaling tightening budgets and growing anxiety.

Consumer spending, crucial for France's economic health, is slowing, with recent surveys showing a significant percentage of people cutting back on non-essential purchases. This trend poses potential risks to the country's GDP and government revenue, two pillars of France's fiscal structure.

The political landscape ahead of the election is charged with debates over financial relief strategies. Candidates propose various fiscal policies, but with limited government resources, implementing these proposals remains a pressing challenge.