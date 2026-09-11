Unity Beyond Divides: Colombia's Path to Peace

Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has emphasized the importance of fully implementing the peace accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to bridge the country's deep divides. Santos, who won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating the deal, believes such implementation is critical for national unity.

Santos made these remarks during a visit to Oslo, marking the decade anniversary of the agreement's signing. The accord, brokered with international assistance, aimed to end Colombia's longstanding conflicts, which arose from land rights and social issues, involving guerrillas, paramilitaries, and drug traffickers. While the deal is part of Colombia’s constitution, its full execution has faced numerous hurdles, including fiscal limitations and political differences among successive governments.

Newly-elected President Abelardo De La Espriella, previously a critic of the accord, has committed to maintaining the Special Jurisdiction for Peace tribunal despite calling for increased oversight. Santos expressed optimism that De La Espriella will recognize the value of the peace deal as a significant governmental program.