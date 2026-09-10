Colombia Boosts Domestic Debt Securities to Fuel 2026 Budget

Colombia has increased its issuance of domestic debt securities by 25 trillion pesos, amounting to $8 billion, to finance its 2026 budget. This increase adds to the 85.25 trillion pesos initially approved, making domestic debt issuance through TES bonds reach $35.57 billion, second only to tax revenue in funding public spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:25 IST
Colombia Boosts Domestic Debt Securities to Fuel 2026 Budget

Colombia has taken a bold step by increasing its issuance of domestic debt securities by a staggering 25 trillion pesos, equivalent to $8 billion, aimed at financing its anticipated 2026 budget. This substantial increase was formalized through a decree released on Thursday, as endorsed by Finance Minister Miguel Gomez.

This adjustment is added to the previously approved initial finance amount of 85.25 trillion pesos, pushing the total domestic debt issued via local TES bonds in 2026 to an impressive $35.57 billion. TES bonds have ascended as a crucial capital resource, trailing only tax revenue in terms of public spending support in Colombia.

The latest financial maneuver by Colombia seeks to bolster its national fiscal strategies, underscoring the importance of domestic debt securities as a pivotal element in the country's broader economic framework. At the current exchange rate, $1 equates to 3,124.2800 Colombian pesos.

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