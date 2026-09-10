Colombia's Strategic Debt Move: Boosting Domestic Issuance

In a strategic move to support its financial planning, Colombia announced an increase in domestic debt securities issuance by 25 trillion pesos, equating to approximately $8 billion. This adjustment aims to fund the country's 2026 expense budget.

A decree made public on Thursday detailed the financial maneuver, emphasizing the nation's commitment to securing its economic future.

The decree came amidst an exchange rate of 3,124.28 Colombian pesos to the US dollar, marking a significant development in Colombia's financial strategy.