Arizona Takes on L'Oreal: Cancer Risk Allegations Spark Legal Battle

Arizona Attorney General Kristin Mayes has filed a landmark lawsuit against cosmetics giant L'Oreal, alleging that the company's hair relaxer products are linked to cancer risks and were sold without sufficient warnings. L'Oreal is facing thousands of lawsuits on similar grounds across the United States.

The lawsuit, filed in state court, claims that L'Oreal violated consumer protection laws and targeted African American women by exploiting beauty standards without disclosing alleged risks of ovarian and uterine cancers. It seeks penalties, damages, and an order for L'Oreal to halt sales unless appropriate warnings are added.

This legal action coincides with over 12,000 lawsuits consolidated in a Chicago federal court, initiated after a 2022 study highlighted increased cancer risks from frequent use of these products. Despite challenges, L'Oreal maintains confidence in their product safety, branding the legal claims as unfounded.